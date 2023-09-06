Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,203,648 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,205,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.39% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

