Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 713,551 Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) by 276.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,551 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of ExcelFin Acquisition worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XFIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.56 during trading on Wednesday. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,463. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

