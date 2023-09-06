Callodine Capital Management LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of CION Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,316,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth $4,622,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Hovde Group began coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Wednesday. 32,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,299. The firm has a market cap of $572.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.35. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

