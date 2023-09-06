Callodine Capital Management LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,151. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.