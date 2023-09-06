Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,617 shares during the period. FTAC Zeus Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.98% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZING. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZING remained flat at $10.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

