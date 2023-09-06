Callodine Capital Management LP Sells 825,725 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Callodine Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825,725 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 3,267,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,013,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.16.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,054.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

