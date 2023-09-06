Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 1,114,092 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 742.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114,092 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.93% of Gores Holdings IX worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Up 0.5 %

GHIX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

