Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171,827 shares during the period. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II accounts for 0.9% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPDB. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,907. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

