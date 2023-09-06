AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 347.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 99,458 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 186,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,279. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.