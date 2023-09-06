Girard Partners LTD. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.42. 285,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

