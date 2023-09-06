Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

