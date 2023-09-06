Argent Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,165. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

