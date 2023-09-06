Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

FI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.16. 370,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

