Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 0.9% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 127,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,353. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

