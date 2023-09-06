Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 2,186,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

