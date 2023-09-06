AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,827. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.