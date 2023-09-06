AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,497 iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. 12,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

