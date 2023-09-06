AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

TUR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. 75,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,145. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

