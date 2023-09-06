7,744 Shares in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Star in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Star in the first quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Star in the first quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Star in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Star in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

STHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Holdings has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.79.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

