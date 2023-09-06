Argent Trust Co Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 1,932,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

