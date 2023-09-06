AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,240 iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPOL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,982.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 113,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $231.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

