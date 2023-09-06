Argent Trust Co Purchases 234 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.90. The company had a trading volume of 123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $421.73 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

