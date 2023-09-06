AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $143,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,580,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,642,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,905,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,081,000 after buying an additional 389,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after buying an additional 279,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after buying an additional 104,073 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

