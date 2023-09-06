Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 944,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,534. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

