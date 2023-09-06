WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

