Bank of America Corp DE Buys 261,189 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,228,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,181 shares of company stock worth $21,731,240 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $947.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,623. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $906.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

