Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.22. The company had a trading volume of 162,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.