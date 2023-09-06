Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286,418. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

