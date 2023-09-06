Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 312,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.