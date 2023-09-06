Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,945 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

ABBV traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,625. The company has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.