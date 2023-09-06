Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 938 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.93. 1,107,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,669. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.58. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

