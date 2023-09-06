Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 31,438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,438 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286,418. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.