71,284 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 2,207.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $73.70.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

