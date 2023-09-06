Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.30. 2,546,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,619. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.89. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.