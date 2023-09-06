Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,742. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

