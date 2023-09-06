RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. 1,766,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

