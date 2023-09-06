LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $235.20. 127,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

