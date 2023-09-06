Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 1,657 Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 6.06% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 586,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 158,133 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 18,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

