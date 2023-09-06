Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $90,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.92. 124,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

