Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,642 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of CCTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

