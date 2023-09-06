Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.47. The company had a trading volume of 597,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

