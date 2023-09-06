Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,816 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.08. 735,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

