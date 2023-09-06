S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.76. 236,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,642. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.60 and a 200 day moving average of $370.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

