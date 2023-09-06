Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,488,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,531,102. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,831 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

