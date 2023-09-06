Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $79.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $79,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 484,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,462. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.