Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 3.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Blackstone worth $40,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.92. 2,420,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 102,163 shares of company stock valued at $562,311 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

