bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of bleuacacia worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 749,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of bleuacacia by 15.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,481,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLEU remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

