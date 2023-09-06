Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,330 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMCA remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

