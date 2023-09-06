Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $61,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,099 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13,911.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,346 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,225,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 374,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,041. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

