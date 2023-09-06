Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,536 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $73,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,134,945 shares of company stock worth $242,432,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,221. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

